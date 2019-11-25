Diane Sawyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Diane Sawyer, APRN
Overview
Diane Sawyer, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3903 Vantage Pl, Louisville, KY 40299 Directions (502) 356-4377
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diane Sawyer?
Diane has been my nurse for 3 years. She is very knowledgeable in her profession and always puts her patients first - giving the best care.
About Diane Sawyer, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285185546
Frequently Asked Questions
Diane Sawyer accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diane Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Diane Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Sawyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.