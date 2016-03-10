Diane Salvadore, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diane Salvadore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diane Salvadore, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Gatos, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 800 Pollard Rd Ste B207, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 364-0766
I met Diane Salvadore when my relationship with my three grown children and my wife were at a terrible place. Diane helped me recognize my addiction to alcohol through professional, thorough and empathetic discussions and guidance. We went down a path of deep insight and honesty and through that I have been able to engage in AA and stay sober for 11 years. I now have a great relationship with my kids and my wife of 38 years.
