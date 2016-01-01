Dr. Diane Prosser, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Prosser, PHD
Dr. Diane Prosser, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in South Bend, IN.
Stress Recovery Center828 E Colfax Ave, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 233-3003
Diane Johnson Prosser, Ph.D, LLC227 N Dixie Way Ste 110, South Bend, IN 46637 Directions (574) 968-4880
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Clinical Psychology
- Clinical Psychology
- English
NPI: 1952452534
- University Of Maryland
- Ohio State University
Accepted Insurance: Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, First Health (Coventry Health Care), HAP Insurance, Humana, MultiPlan, Priority Health, Sagamore Health Network, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Prosser offers telehealth services.
Dr. Prosser works at
Dr. Prosser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prosser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prosser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prosser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.