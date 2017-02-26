Diane Peterson, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diane Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diane Peterson, LMFT
Overview
Diane Peterson, LMFT is a Counselor in Provo, UT.
Diane Peterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Covenant Sex Therapy3355 N University Ave Ste 250, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (385) 200-1339
- 2 3325 N University Ave Ste 300, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 226-3008
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diane Peterson?
Diane is such a wonderful councilor! She has your best interest at heart and will do all she can to truly help you. She is wise and will teach you skills and tools to help you work through whatever it may be that you are in need of help with! She is kind and very compassionate, you can really feel of her love for you! She is a great listener and very understanding! I would recommend her to anyone because I know she can be of such great help!
About Diane Peterson, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1164574018
Frequently Asked Questions
Diane Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Diane Peterson accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diane Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diane Peterson works at
6 patients have reviewed Diane Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.