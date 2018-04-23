See All Psychiatrists in Turnersville, NJ
Diane Palmer, APN

Psychiatry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Diane Palmer, APN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. 

Diane Palmer works at Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Turnersville Behavorial Health
    188 Fries Mill Rd Ste M3, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Diane Palmer, APN

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902850761
Frequently Asked Questions

Diane Palmer, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diane Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Diane Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Diane Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Diane Palmer works at Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc in Turnersville, NJ. View the full address on Diane Palmer’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Diane Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Palmer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

