Dr. Mosnik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Mosnik, PHD
Overview
Dr. Diane Mosnik, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Mosnik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Psychology Associates6110 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217 Directions (414) 962-1000
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosnik?
Helped us with our son. Very grateful.
About Dr. Diane Mosnik, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1932146172
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosnik works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.