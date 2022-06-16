Dr. Mercier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Mercier, PHD
Dr. Diane Mercier, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Mercier works at
Margaret L. Sei Behavioral Health Network
177 Cadillac Pl, Reno, NV 89509
(775) 827-7501
Monday 10:00am - 4:00pm
Tuesday 10:00am - 4:00pm
Wednesday 10:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Diane helped me through so much anxiety and dysfunctional thought patterns. I am very grateful for her help and support.
About Dr. Diane Mercier, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1730236431
Dr. Mercier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercier works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.