Dr. Diane Meek, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Meek, OD
Overview
Dr. Diane Meek, OD is an Optometrist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Optometry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Optometry.
Dr. Meek works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Diane Meek, OD (at EYEMART EXPRESS)9590 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45251 Directions (513) 245-1032
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Avesis
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meek?
About Dr. Diane Meek, OD
- Optometry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1912038175
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Optometry
- Rio Grande College, University Of Toledo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meek accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meek works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Meek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.