Overview

Dr. Diane Meek, OD is an Optometrist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Optometry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Optometry.



Dr. Meek works at Dr. Diane Meek, OD (at EYEMART EXPRESS) in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.