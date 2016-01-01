See All Psychologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Diane Lipson, PHD

Psychology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diane Lipson, PHD is a Psychologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from U SC and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lipson works at Diane R. Lipson, Ph.D./ Plan 4 Life Associates in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diane R. Lipson, Ph.D./ Plan 4 Life Associates
    100 E Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste 180, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 499-2304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare

    About Dr. Diane Lipson, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194755769
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Encino Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • U SC
    Undergraduate School
    • U.C.L.A.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Lipson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipson works at Diane R. Lipson, Ph.D./ Plan 4 Life Associates in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lipson’s profile.

    Dr. Lipson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

