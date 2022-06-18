See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Diane Knights, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Diane Knights, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    11509 Hardin Valley Rd Ste 103, Knoxville, TN 37932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 200-4101
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 18, 2022
    Diane Knights is a very caring and compassionate nurse practitioner . I have received the best care from her than any nurse practitioner or doctor in my lifetime. She does have nurse practitioner students for whom she serves as preceptor but even the students are excellent. You could not ask for a better role model/preceptor than Ms. Knights. I should know. I am a retired nurse practitioner !
    Mary Giles — Jun 18, 2022
    Photo: Diane Knights, FNP
    About Diane Knights, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437481462
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diane Knights has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Diane Knights has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Diane Knights. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Knights.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Knights, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Knights appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

