Diane Kimball has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Diane Kimball, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Diane Kimball, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR.
Diane Kimball works at
Locations
Oregon Medical Group600 COUNTRY CLUB RD, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 342-2134Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very friendly and trustworthy. She takes time to answer any questions you might have.
About Diane Kimball, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083603575
Frequently Asked Questions
Diane Kimball accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diane Kimball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Diane Kimball. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Kimball.
