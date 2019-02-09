Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Kim, OD
Dr. Diane Kim, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Lee, NJ.
Fort Lee Vision2151 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 346-9000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very helpful and courteous staff and Dr Kim is wonderful, patient and intelligent
- Optometry
- English
- 1710945589
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.