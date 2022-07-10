Overview

Dr. Diane Keahey, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tenn.



Dr. Keahey works at Diverse Care Clinic in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.