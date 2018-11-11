Dr. Diane Kaiser, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Kaiser, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Kaiser, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Vancouver, WA.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Jennifer L. Bearse Psyd LLC1701 E Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98661 Directions (360) 524-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaiser?
Diane is wonderful. She helped me immensly with my GAD in a million ways. I reccomended her to a friend and Diane helped her as well. She provides a calming presence in the room and I always look foreward to our sessions. I used to be hypervigilant daily before her services and I now only get hypervigilant maybe once every 3 months and even then, I have coping strategies to be able to ground myself. I did the work to improve this much with my GAD but Diane made improvement possible. Thank you.
About Dr. Diane Kaiser, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1689738841
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaiser works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.