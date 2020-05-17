Dr. Jamieson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Jamieson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Diane Jamieson, PHD is a Psychologist in Edmonds, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 543 Main St Ste 104, Edmonds, WA 98020 Directions (425) 771-6285
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Jamieson since 2012. I already knew I would need a counselor long-term and was looking for someone straightforward, understanding, and compassionate, and whose experience was such that she would be able to offer a methodology that would be of greatest benefit to me. I appreciate her gentle manner, modeling of grace, and establishment of a safe harbor while still being able to be firm with me when I need it. I highly recommend Dr. Jamieson without hesitation, should her style be what you are looking for.
About Dr. Diane Jamieson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamieson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
