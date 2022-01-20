Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Hill, PHD
Overview
Dr. Diane Hill, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
Diane G .hill Phd1205 N Franklin St Ste 328, Tampa, FL 33602 Directions (813) 254-7377
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Hill for many years and could not be happier. She's one of a kind! I would highly recommend her and I consider her to be the best psychologist I have ever seen. She has changed my life.
About Dr. Diane Hill, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1275723280
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
