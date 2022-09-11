See All Nurse Practitioners in Bakersfield, CA
Diane Gearhart, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Diane Gearhart, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Diane Gearhart, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. 

Diane Gearhart works at Kaiser Permanente in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    2000 Physician Medical Office
    2000 Physicians Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 314-1455
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Diane Gearhart?

    Sep 11, 2022
    Diane Gearhart took EXCELLENT care of me. I presented with a previously unknown to me, genetic blood clot disorder. She sent me straight to the hospital. Turns out, all the doctors at the hospital said I had so many clots, (I had both DVT AND PE clots) that I should be dead! Ended up in the hospital for a week. Because of her, I'm alive today! I'm so upset because I can't find her! She was previously at Clinica Sierra Vista on Physicians Plaza by Memorial hospital. If ANYONE out there knows where she.went, PLEASE let me know! I'll leave my email. Thank You!
    Cheron Willisq — Sep 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Diane Gearhart, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Diane Gearhart, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Diane Gearhart to family and friends

    Diane Gearhart's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Diane Gearhart

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Diane Gearhart, NP.

    About Diane Gearhart, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578010567
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diane Gearhart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Diane Gearhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diane Gearhart works at Kaiser Permanente in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Diane Gearhart’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Diane Gearhart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Gearhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Gearhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Gearhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Diane Gearhart, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.