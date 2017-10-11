Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Fishman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Diane Fishman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Hartford, CT.
Locations
- 1 968 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 231-9492
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fishman is an exceptional psychologist. She goes above and beyond to provide the insightful help needed to make a difference in your life. Intensely knowledgeage, I highly recommend. She personally showed me how not to let anxiety run my life which has allowed me to grow immensely since starting our sessions.
About Dr. Diane Fishman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1649394511
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
