Diane Delk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Diane Delk, LPCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Diane Delk, LPCC is a Counselor in Columbus, OH.
Diane Delk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Delk Counseling1335 Dublin Rd Ste 216C, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 227-0181
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diane Delk?
I’ve seen many counselors in my life, but Diane has been the best. She has deep empathy and compassion for her clients. She is very knowledgeable and I always leave feeling better than when I came in. She’s easy to open up to and talk to. She’s easy to trust. I really respect her.
About Diane Delk, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1922157676
Frequently Asked Questions
Diane Delk accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diane Delk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diane Delk works at
6 patients have reviewed Diane Delk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Delk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Delk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Delk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.