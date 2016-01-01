See All Nurse Practitioners in San Luis Obispo, CA
Diane Devos-Schmidt, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Diane Devos-Schmidt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Diane Devos-Schmidt works at SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center
    715 Tank Farm Rd Ste C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 543-5577
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pacific Central Coast Health Centers
    715 Tank Farm Rd # C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 543-5577
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Diane Devos-Schmidt, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1790176543
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.