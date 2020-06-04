See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Diane Campbell, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Diane Campbell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Diane Campbell works at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Hospital North
    7150 Clearvista Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-5719
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Diane Campbell, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780061325
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diane Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Diane Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diane Campbell works at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Diane Campbell’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Diane Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

