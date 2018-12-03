Dr. Diane Camp, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Camp, PHD
Overview
Dr. Diane Camp, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Memphis, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5100 Poplar Ave Ste 510, Memphis, TN 38137 Directions (901) 572-1726
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgable about Veterans and PTSD. Has compassion. Seemed truly interested in my future. I am an older Vietnam Veteran, with delayed combat PTSD, which has been devastating in my latter years. However, I am grateful for the few good practitioners, like Dr. Camp, who are competent and try to help you.
About Dr. Diane Camp, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1649375619
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.
