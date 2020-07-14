See All Physical Therapists in Hermantown, MN
Diane Brickley, PT

Physical Therapy
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Diane Brickley, PT is a Physical Therapist in Hermantown, MN. 

Diane Brickley works at Essentia Health Wellness Clinic-Hermantown in Hermantown, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Wellness Center (Hermantown)
    4289 Ugstad Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Diane Brickley, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1295764520
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

