Diane Barnhill, LCPC
Overview
Diane Barnhill, LCPC is a Counselor in Boise, ID.
Locations
- 1 2309 N Mountain View Dr Ste 185, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 602-8867
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Diane Barnhill, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1770596249
Frequently Asked Questions
Diane Barnhill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diane Barnhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Diane Barnhill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Barnhill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Barnhill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Barnhill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.