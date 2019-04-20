Diana Vigil, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Vigil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diana Vigil, MA
Overview
Diana Vigil, MA is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7500 E Mcdonald Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Directions (480) 946-0801
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, caring. She does what's best for the child, not the parents. Works well with the court system.
About Diana Vigil, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1346480456
Diana Vigil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Vigil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Diana Vigil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Vigil.
