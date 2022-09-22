Diana Stout has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Stout, FNP
Offers telehealth
Diana Stout, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Diana Stout works at
Community Care - David Powell4614 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 703-1392
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent. Thorough, friendly, knowledgeable, and goes the extra mile to get the care you need. Highly recommend
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790029460
Diana Stout accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diana Stout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Diana Stout. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Stout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Stout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Stout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.