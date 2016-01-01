Diana Stan accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diana Stan
Overview
Diana Stan is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ.
Diana Stan works at
Locations
Arizona Family Care Pllc18555 N 79th Ave Ste B108, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 773-2848
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Diana Stan
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114465598
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Stan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diana Stan works at
Diana Stan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Stan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Stan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Stan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.