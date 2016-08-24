Dr. Diana Seeb, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Seeb, PHD
Dr. Diana Seeb, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant University.
Diana Seeb, Ph.D.41750 Rancho Las Palmas Dr Ste K-1, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 660-4809
Diana Seeb, Ph.D.27001 La Paz Rd Ste 403, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 586-2311
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
She has been a great help in working with me to resolve some family issues.
- Clinical Psychology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Orange County Human Services Agency
- Alliant University
- Augsburg College, Mpls. Mn
Dr. Seeb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Seeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.