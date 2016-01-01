Diana Rodriguez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diana Rodriguez, PA-C
Overview
Diana Rodriguez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Diana Rodriguez works at
Locations
-
1
Sahara Family & Skin Clinic7720 W Sahara Ave Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 228-9888
-
2
Surgical Weight Control Center3802 Meadows Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89107 Directions (866) 592-2199Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Diana Rodriguez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598913808
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Rodriguez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diana Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diana Rodriguez works at
12 patients have reviewed Diana Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Rodriguez.
