Diana Roark, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Roark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diana Roark, NP
Overview
Diana Roark, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Diana Roark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chi Memorial2525 Desales Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 495-4325Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diana Roark?
About Diana Roark, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821292038
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Roark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diana Roark works at
Diana Roark has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Roark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Roark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Roark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.