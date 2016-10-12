Diana Reveles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Reveles, PA
Overview
Diana Reveles, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chula Vista, CA.
Diana Reveles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Health Centers of San Diego352 L St, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 515-2325
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diana Reveles?
I had this doctor while my primary care physcian was on maternity leave. She was actually great and informative. She was very accomadating, she took her time to listen to my needs, but she sort of talks a bit faster. As a subbing doctor, I find her helpful, in terms of respecting my decisions on certain medications I will try to avoid taking, and her recommendations & knowledge seem to be reliable and concrete. She made sure I left the clinic with every questions of mine answered.
About Diana Reveles, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548455405
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Reveles accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diana Reveles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diana Reveles works at
3 patients have reviewed Diana Reveles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Reveles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Reveles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Reveles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.