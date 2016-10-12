See All Physicians Assistants in Chula Vista, CA
Diana Reveles, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (3)
Overview

Diana Reveles, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chula Vista, CA. 

Diana Reveles works at Family Health Centers of San Diego in Chula Vista, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Centers of San Diego
    352 L St, Chula Vista, CA 91911 (619) 515-2325
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 12, 2016
    I had this doctor while my primary care physcian was on maternity leave. She was actually great and informative. She was very accomadating, she took her time to listen to my needs, but she sort of talks a bit faster. As a subbing doctor, I find her helpful, in terms of respecting my decisions on certain medications I will try to avoid taking, and her recommendations & knowledge seem to be reliable and concrete. She made sure I left the clinic with every questions of mine answered.
    Koto N. in Chula Vista, CA — Oct 12, 2016
    About Diana Reveles, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548455405
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diana Reveles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Diana Reveles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diana Reveles works at Family Health Centers of San Diego in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Diana Reveles’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Diana Reveles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Reveles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Reveles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Reveles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

