Diana Piskala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Piskala, NP
Overview
Diana Piskala, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA. They graduated from U Mass.
Diana Piskala works at
Locations
Worcester - Neponset Street5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Directions (508) 368-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
This was our first time here. My daughter came in with complaints. Diana was great! She asked many questions, took notes, explained so that a layman could understand, ordered more testing to find the problem. I am very satisfied with the services that Diana provided. I would highly recommend her.
About Diana Piskala, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316297070
Education & Certifications
- U Mass
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Piskala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diana Piskala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Diana Piskala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Piskala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Piskala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Piskala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.