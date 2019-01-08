Diana McFarlane, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana McFarlane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diana McFarlane, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Diana McFarlane, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Locations
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
The negative review truly sounds like an insurance problem, not a provider problem. I have absolutely nothing but wonderful things to say about Diana and her expertise. She has quite literally saved my life. She has compassion and takes time to really analyze and investigate the problem. My health is very complex but that does not intimidate her. She pretty much says “challenge accepted” and does not give up. Highly recommend her to anyone with GI troubles!
About Diana McFarlane, PA-C
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
- 1336113885
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana McFarlane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
5 patients have reviewed Diana McFarlane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana McFarlane.
