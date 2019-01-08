See All Gastroenterologists in Seattle, WA
Gastroenterology
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Diana McFarlane, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Diana McFarlane works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Diana McFarlane, PA-C

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1336113885
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Diana McFarlane, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana McFarlane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Diana McFarlane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Diana McFarlane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Diana McFarlane works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Diana McFarlane’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Diana McFarlane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana McFarlane.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana McFarlane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana McFarlane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

