Diana McDonnell, NP
Overview
Diana McDonnell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Diana McDonnell works at
Locations
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 317-6041Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Diana McDonnell, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306371471
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Diana McDonnell works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana McDonnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana McDonnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.