Diana Lamboy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Lamboy, FNP
Overview
Diana Lamboy, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR.
Locations
- 1 67 W 29Th Ave, Eugene, OR 97405 Directions (541) 222-7190
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nurse Diana Lamboy was very helpful and knowledgeable when I saw her for an ongoing painful shoulder injury. She was compassionate, professional and friendly. I would definitely recommend her and wish I could make her my main medical provider!
About Diana Lamboy, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144461682
Frequently Asked Questions
