Diana Krenz, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Diana Krenz, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Diana Krenz works at Montgomery in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lovelace Health Systems Inc
    9101 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 (505) 275-4288

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 12, 2020
Dr. Krenz was very compassionate and took the time to listen to my concerns. I felt very taken care of. It was a great pleasure to see this provider. I’m really looking forward to my physical with her once the pandemic subsides. I highly recommend!
— May 12, 2020
About Diana Krenz, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811483266
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Diana Krenz, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Krenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Diana Krenz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Diana Krenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Diana Krenz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Krenz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Krenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Krenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

