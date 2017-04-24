Diana Harvey, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diana Harvey, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Diana Harvey, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia, MN.
Locations
Office1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleases to have Diana Harvey as my children's doctors! Always keeps us informed, helps us understand diffent things, and listens to our requests.
About Diana Harvey, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1639508922
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Harvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Harvey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Diana Harvey using Healthline FindCare.
Diana Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Diana Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Harvey.
