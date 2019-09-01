Overview

Diana Flores, LCPC is a Counselor in Lake Bluff, IL. They specialize in Counseling, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Diana Flores works at Forest Bluff Counseling in Lake Bluff, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.