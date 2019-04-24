See All Psychologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Diana Dahlgren, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Diana Dahlgren, PHD is a Psychologist in Fairfax, VA. 

Dr. Dahlgren works at Tricia A. Snow in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tricia A. Snow
    3615 Chain Bridge Rd Ste F, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 273-5653

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 24, 2019
My son Ethan needed to get tested for a school entrance exam. Diana was very accommodating. She took her time to fully explain her process and the exam procedure. It took me at ease as a parent because I like to be fully informed about what to expect. I also appreciate that her costs were reasonable for the exam, and she reviewed the results with us immediately afterwards. My son Ethan also felt at ease in taking the exam. She let him know what to expect and that the most important thing was for him to remain comfortable and perform his best. We received the final report within a few days if the exam with an opportunity to review before she sent it off to school. I would highly recommend Dr. Dahlgren to any parent who want a thorough and complete evaluation of their child. She takes her time in making sure you have your questions answered and creates a comfortable environment where everyone feels at ease.
— Apr 24, 2019
Photo: Dr. Diana Dahlgren, PHD
About Dr. Diana Dahlgren, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952527608
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dahlgren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dahlgren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dahlgren works at Tricia A. Snow in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Dahlgren’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahlgren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahlgren.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahlgren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahlgren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

