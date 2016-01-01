Diana Collins is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diana Collins
Offers telehealth
Diana Collins is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake City, SC.
Diana Collins works at
MUSC Health Primary Care - Lake City148 Sauls St Ste C, Lake City, SC 29560 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Diana Collins
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1033534151
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Diana Collins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Diana Collins using Healthline FindCare.
Diana Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diana Collins works at
Diana Collins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.