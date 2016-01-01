See All Nurse Practitioners in Lake City, SC
Overview

Diana Collins is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake City, SC. 

Diana Collins works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Lake City in Lake City, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Lake City
    148 Sauls St Ste C, Lake City, SC 29560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Diana Collins

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1033534151
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

