Overview

Dr. Diana Camargo, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry.



Dr. Camargo works at South Florida Eye Associates in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.