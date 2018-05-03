Dr. Brenner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Brenner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Diana Brenner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Westerville, OH.
Locations
Finding Hope Counseling & Wellness Solutions LLC575 Copeland Mill Rd Ste 1E, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 882-0021
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very experienced therapist. Professional, knowledgeable, and nonjudgmental. Soft spoken, calming, compassionate and very supportive. I worked with her for several years on very complex issues after trying 3 other therapists. She helped me change my life in ways I never dreamed. I would highly recommend her. She’s the best!
About Dr. Diana Brenner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brenner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.