Diana Brady, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Overview

Diana Brady, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Diana Brady works at Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Research Pllc
    4550 E Bell Rd Ste 170, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 203-4610
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Diana Brady, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548798994
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diana Brady has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Diana Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diana Brady works at Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Diana Brady’s profile.

    Diana Brady has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Brady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

