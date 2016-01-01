See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami Beach, FL
Diana Arrieta, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Diana Arrieta, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Hospital.

Diana Arrieta works at Colon and Rectal Surgery in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon and Rectal Surgery
    4306 Alton Rd Fl 2, Miami Beach, FL 33140 (305) 674-2397

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Head and Neck Tumor
Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Sarcoma
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
    About Diana Arrieta, APRN

    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    5 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1174024194
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Miami Hospital
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diana Arrieta, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Diana Arrieta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Diana Arrieta works at Colon and Rectal Surgery in Miami Beach, FL.

    Diana Arrieta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Arrieta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Arrieta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Arrieta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

