Diana Alford, PA

Family Medicine
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Diana Alford, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. 

Diana Alford works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads
    2000 1st Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 30, 2016
    Diana is one of the most patient , pro-active caregivers I've had. She listens! She has a good understanding of Fibromyalgia and treats compassionately.
    Sally Caughey in Summerville, SC — Sep 30, 2016
    About Diana Alford, PA

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1588663082
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diana Alford, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Alford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Diana Alford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Diana Alford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diana Alford works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads in SUMMERVILLE, SC. View the full address on Diana Alford’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Diana Alford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Alford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Alford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Alford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

