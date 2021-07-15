Deziree Worster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deziree Worster
Overview
Deziree Worster is a Nurse Practitioner in Bangor, ME.
Deziree Worster works at
Locations
Bangor Office900 Broadway Bldg 2, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 907-3777
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Deziree Worster was excellent. She listened to me with respect and understanding. I felt very confident in her expertise and treatment. I did not feel rushed and was grateful for her communication of my diagnosis and treatment plan.
About Deziree Worster
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437406444
Frequently Asked Questions
Deziree Worster accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Deziree Worster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Deziree Worster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deziree Worster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deziree Worster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deziree Worster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.