Dr. Dewey Handy, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dewey Handy, OD
Overview
Dr. Dewey Handy, OD is an Optometrist in Jackson, MS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1815 Hospital Dr Ste 410, Jackson, MS 39204 Directions (601) 373-0714
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Handy?
Good my Glass is right my name is fletcher Smith
About Dr. Dewey Handy, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1326196684
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Handy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.