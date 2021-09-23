See All Psychologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Devorah Giffen, PSY.D

Psychology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Devorah Giffen, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Savannah, GA. 

Dr. Giffen works at Academy Psychological Services in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Academy Psychological Services
    2216 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 335-9367

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Autism

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Devorah Giffen, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    NPI Number
    • 1144390709
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devorah Giffen, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giffen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giffen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giffen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giffen works at Academy Psychological Services in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Giffen’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Giffen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giffen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giffen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giffen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

