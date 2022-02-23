Devon Kiker accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Devon Kiker, FNP-C
Devon Kiker, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA.
University of California-Fresno2823 Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions (559) 459-3821
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Devon is very caring and informative. She treats you with the utmost respect.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922586643
Devon Kiker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Devon Kiker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Devon Kiker.
