Dr. Devon Dvorzsak, OD
Overview
Dr. Devon Dvorzsak, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Dvorzsak works at
Locations
East Coast Optometric Associates PA5226 Sigmon Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 793-1517
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dvorzsak?
Very kind and knowledgable. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Devon Dvorzsak, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1942241898
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dvorzsak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dvorzsak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dvorzsak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dvorzsak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dvorzsak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dvorzsak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.